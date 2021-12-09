Two Fox Point homes on same street sold for more than $2 million in separate deals

Two homes in Fox Point, both located on North Barnett Lane, sold recently for more than $2 million, in separate deals.

A 7,500-square-foot home, with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, was sold by Paul J. Jones to Francois Mandeville and Janice Mandeville for $2.55 million, according to state records and Redfin. The colonial-style home was built in 2013 on a 1.3-acre lot, according to Redfin. The property has an assessed value of about $2.3 million, according to Milwaukee County records.

Francois Mandeville is chief development officer for Johnson Controls.

Jones is a former Harley-Davidson and Regal Beloit executive and is currently vice president for university relations and general counsel for Marquette University.

Also recently, a 3,000-square-foot home, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, was sold by Cynthia LaConte to PR Barnett LLC for $2.3 million, according to state records and real estate listings. The property has an assessed value of about $2.2 million, according to Milwaukee County records.

LaConte is the CEO of Dohmen Company Foundation.

