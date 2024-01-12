Two Birds Event Group looks to double bookings at its newest, high-profile venue

By
-
The Milwaukee County Historical Society building in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee-based Two Birds Event Group has continued on a growth trajectory over the past year, with the addition of a fourth venue and launch of a new wedding planning service. In March, the business struck a deal with the Milwaukee County Historical Society to host private and public events at its iconic downtown headquarters and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display