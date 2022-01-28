Two 84South retail buildings sold for $9.3 million

A pair of retail buildings, located along Layton Avenue in the 84South
development in Greenfield, were sold recently for $9.3 million, according to state records and a news release from Mid-America Real Estate Group.
Located at 8775-8871 W. Sura Lane, the two buildings have a total of 17,805 square feet of retail space. They were built in 2018. Tenants include Men’s Hair House, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, MOD Pizza, FedEx Office and Café Zupas.
The buildings were sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Cobalt Partners
. They were purchased by Pleasant Prairie-based E&K Land, LLC
.
Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America Real Estate Wisconsin LLC
represented Cobalt Partners in brokering the sale.
84South is the large mixed-use development by Cobalt Partners along I-894 and northwest of South 84th Street and West Layton Avenue. The development includes retail space, restaurants, apartments and an Aurora Health Care ambulatory surgery and health center.