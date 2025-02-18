Twin Disc acquires Canadian manufacturer in $16.5 million deal

Milwaukee-basedhas acquired, a Canadian manufacturer of brake, control and steering systems for industrial and marine end markets based in British Columbia. Twin Disc paid $16.5 million to acquire Kobelt, a company that had around $14 million in revenue in 2024. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Twin Disc’s earnings. In announcing the deal, Twin Disc emphasized that Kobelt would enhance and diversify its portfolio and noted Kobelt has extensive after-sales services and an in-house foundry and bronze die casting capabilities. [caption id="attachment_606875" align="alignleft" width="300"]John Batten[/caption] “We are excited to welcome Kobelt to the Twin Disc family of brands,” said, president and CEO of Twin Disc. “Acquiring a well-established company with longstanding relationships in 60 countries and a strong reputation that complements the Twin Disc brand. This acquisition expands our product offering further, enabling growth opportunities and partnerships through our global sales and service team.”, CEO of Kobelt, said Twin Disc was the right fit for Kobelt. “The complementary nature of our product lines, manufacturing capabilities, and culture positions us as an integrated systems supplier for the Marine and Industrial sectors,” Bockhold said. "Both organizations' extensive history, knowledge, and expertise will add value and expand opportunities to our combined customer base.” [caption id="attachment_556759" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]Twin Disc is headquartered at 222 E. Erie St. in Milwaukee[/caption]