Turners’ Alley in downtown Milwaukee granted funds to host holiday pop-up event

Turners’ Alley in downtown Milwaukee will transform into holiday alley for two days in December, thanks to a grant from AARP Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID#21‘s proposal for the outdoor pop-up event, known as ‘Santa Camp,’ was selected out of dozens of submissions across the state for AARP’s $1,000 ‘Small Dollar, Big Impact’ grant, which is awarded to new low-cost projects aimed at improving the community and supporting local businesses.

Set for Dec. 17 and 18, Santa Camp will feature an ice bar operated by Milwaukee-based Camp Bar, hot apple cider, hot cocoa, popcorn from Muskego-based Pop’s Kettle Corn and MarketPlace, and festive photo-ops.

The BID is hosting the event as part of the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, which runs Nov. 18 to Jan. 1. It’s also part of recent efforts to activate and drive foot traffic to Turners’ Alley, located at 1029 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly N. Old World 3rd St.) between The Spice House and Deer Camp. Last month, the historic cobblestone alley hosted its first event, Pop’s Pop-Up Pumpkin Patch. The event’s success inspired the BID to organize another one.

“From tables on loan to in-kind decorating and cleaning services, we were able to rally our community partners to transform the alley in just a matter of two weeks,” said Gabriel Yeager, BID downtown environment specialist, in the grant application. “Given the success and popularity of the event, we are excited to plan for a winter extension of our pilot program.”