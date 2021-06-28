Turn up the heat: New infrared gym opening at Rhythm apartments in downtown Milwaukee

The Rhythm apartment building in downtown Milwaukee will soon have Milwaukee’s first Hotworx, a fitness studio that provides infrared sauna workouts.

Hotworx will open in the fall at 1644 N. Water St. The 2,100-square-foot space will include nine sauna rooms that each will fit up to three people, plus a functional fitness area with weights, ropes and other equipment.

Hotworx offers what it calls “3D Training” — heat, infrared and exercise — in its patented saunas.

Members work out in 125-degree heat for virtually instructed 15- to 30-minute sessions, said Jennifer Lamont, owner of the Hotworx Milwaukee franchise location.

“At Hotworx, it’s all about more workouts and less time,” Lamont said.

There will be 10 different types of workouts to choose from. They will include high-intensity interval training routines, yoga, Pilates and more.

Hotworx on Friday began a pre-sale, offering discounted rates to those who sign up early.

Tenant buildout work should begin within the next week or two. The gym is carving out a space in the building that was formerly used for parking.

Lamont said that Rhythm developer, Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises, realized it had excess parking once the units were rented out. She said the space is being put to better use by being converted to retail.

The apartment complex is in an ideal location, Lamont said, because the local demographics match what Hotworx targets — such as younger adults. There are also a large number of apartments in the immediate area.

“This area, we think, is just prime for it,” she said.

Kevin Schmoldt of Newmark‘s Milwaukee office represented New Land in the deal. Jonathan Najjar of Morrow Hill represented Hotworx.

Lamont said she plans to open two more Hotworx locations in the Milwaukee area within the next couple years. Another franchisee plans to open a Hotworx in Eau Claire as well.