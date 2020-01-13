Trump rally, sold-out Bucks game taking place in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night

An extra busy evening is in store for downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday night, with a presidential visit and sold-out Milwaukee Bucks game occurring at the same time.

President Donald Trump is hosting a 2020 campaign rally at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 7 p.m., which is when the Bucks are scheduled to tipoff against the New York Knicks just one block north at Fiserv Forum.

Doors at Fiserv Forum will open at 5 p.m., which is 30 minutes earlier than usual, the Bucks announced last week in a press release. Fans are encouraged to arrive early in anticipation of road closures, severe congestion and limited parking availability in the surrounding area.

President Trump’s rally is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 3 p.m.

Anticipated road closures include:

Kilbourn Avenue between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and 6th Street throughout the day

Vel R. Phillips Avenue between State Street and Kilbourn Avenue throughout the day

State Street between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and 6th Street throughout the evening

6th Street between Kilbourn Avenue and State Street intermittently throughout the day

Local progressive activist group Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention plans to protest Trump’s visit on Tuesday. The group expects more than 4,600 people to participate. Demonstrators will gather at Red Arrow Park at 6 p.m., according to a press release.