Trump commits nearly $41 million to Milwaukee County’s bus rapid transit project

President Donald Trump announced Thursday on Twitter that he is committing $40.9 million to the East-West Bus Rapid Transit project in Milwaukee County.

“I’m proud to commit $40.9M in @USDOT funding to Milwaukee’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit project,” Trump said in the tweet. “Bringing modern transit to the region’s most critical corridor and spur millions in economic development. Love Wisconsin! @RideMCTS.”

I’m proud to commit $40.9M in @USDOT funding to Milwaukee’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit project. Bringing modern transit to the region’s most critical corridor and spur millions in economic development. Love Wisconsin! @RideMCTS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Milwaukee County officials have been planning the $54.8 million bus rapid transit project for years. The nine-mile long East-West BRT line would use hybrid electric buses and would run between downtown Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa.

The preferred route by planners for the East-West BRT line would be along Wisconsin Avenue from downtown to Hawley Road and mostly along Bluemound Road between Hawley Road and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center. Between Hawley Road and downtown the BRT line would have its own dedicated lane.

