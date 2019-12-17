Travel Leaders acquires West Allis travel agency

Delafield-based Travel Leaders has acquired The Travel Gallery of West Allis, the parent company of Travel Leaders, Journeys Travel Group, Inc., announced Monday.

The Travel Gallery was founded in 1989 and specialized in leisure and corporate travel. Travel agency owner Lisa Blaguski and long-time employee Lisa Burkhart will join the Travel Leaders team following the acquisition.

“We are thrilled to be growing our company and meeting the increased demand from our leisure and corporate travel clients,” said Lynn Clark, co-owner of Travel Leaders.

Similar to other industries, travel agencies are experiencing growth through consolidation to not only strengthen their position with travel suppliers, but also leverage increased sales volume, Clark said.

“By acquiring The Travel Gallery we obtain two formidable travel advisers and add $2 million in gross travel sales, bringing our new total to $14 million,” Clark said.

Travel Leaders of Delafield, Menomonee Falls, Oconomowoc and Sun Prairie are independently owned and operated by Journeys Travel Group, Inc. The travel agency has been assisting travelers with their vacation, business and group travel needs since 1976.