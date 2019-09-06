Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Brantley Gilbert shows announced for Fiserv Forum

Trans-Siberian Orchestra in December, Brantley Gilbert in February

Twenty One Pilots at Fiserv Forum. Credit: Milwaukee Bucks – Ty Helbach and Rob Loud

Acclaimed rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra and country singer Brantley Gilbert have both been booked for upcoming shows at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday. 

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform back-to-back shows on Friday, Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. as part of its Winter Tour 2019. The North American tour will honor the group’s debut album and show “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” featuring all-new staging and effects. 

The December tour stop will be the second time TSO has performed at Fiserv Forum. The group performed there last year on Dec. 3.

Brantley Gilbert will perform at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 as part of his “Fire’t Up Tour,” featuring with fellow country stars Chase Rice, Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay as special guests.

The tour coincides with Gilbert’s recently announced fifth studio album, “Fire & Brimstone.”

Tickets for both Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Brantley Gilbert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at FiservForum.com.

Fiserv Forum recently celebrated its first anniversary. During its first 12 months of operation, the arena held more than 110 non-Milwaukee Bucks or Marquette Basketball events, including 34 concerts.

By comparison, the Bradley Center hosted 21 concerts during fiscal 2008, its busiest for concerts.

The upcoming concert lineup at Fiserv Forum includes:

  • Backstreet Boys, Sept. 11
  • Jonas Brothers, Sept. 17
  • The Black Keys, Oct. 4
  • Heart, Oct. 12
  • Disturbed, Oct. 13
  • Miranda Lambert, Oct. 18
  • Elton John, Oct. 19
  • TOOL, Oct. 31
  • Banda MS, Nov. 1
  • Celine Dion, Nov. 3
  • Jurassic World Live Tour, Nov. 7 to 10
  • The Chainsmokers, Nov. 12
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 27
  • Brantley Gilbert, Feb. 8, 2020

