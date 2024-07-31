Trade Press Media Group acquires Iowa-based Meeting Today

Wauwatosa-based Trade Press Media Group
(TPMG), a business-to-business media company serving the facilities management, commercial cleaning and railroad industries, has acquired Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Meetings Today
for an undisclosed price.
Meetings Today serves the meetings and events industry, providing information to North American event planners. Meetings Today will officially become a TPMG brand on Aug. 1.
"At TPMG, we recognize that Meetings Today is a brand with a vibrant market and a significant growth trajectory,” said Jill McDermott
, chief executive officer and general manager at TPMG. “We are looking to expand and diversify our brand portfolio, offering more solution-based products and digital opportunities. Moreover, this is an exciting opportunity for our existing employees with each department at TPMG expected to grow.”
TPMG publishes six print magazines, one digital magazine, four websites, daily newsletters, membership programs, virtual and live events, and a professional certification program.
Meetings Today publishes nine print and digital magazines as well as an e-newsletter, a podcast, four live events per year, an e-handbook and awards programs, and lead generation tools.
Meetings Today will continue to operate out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa while making TPMG its new headquarters.
“We are excited for the future ahead as we look forward to joining the Trade Press Media Group,” said Jim Krotz
, vice president of Meetings Today. “Their expertise and longevity in B2B publishing will help us continue developing as a leading hospitality brand to become even more successful for our clients and readers of Meetings Today. The opportunities and future for our brand will be elevated as we become part of the Trade Press Media Group family.”