Notable Women in Construction and Design: Tracy Grosspietsch

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 27

27 Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

5 Undergrad degree/university: BFA-Iowa State University

Tracy Grosspietsch, CKBR, UDCP, is AB&K’s director of design and sales. Since 2015, she has led the design team of the Greenfield-based remodeling company.

Under her leadership, the design staff of 6 has won more than 60 local and national remodeling awards. Grosspietsch herself received multiple awards at the NARI Milwaukee Remodeler of the Year Awards in January.

“In addition to the outstanding design work, Tracy has streamlined many operations, including the creation of a clear path for homeowners to understand the design and sales process,” said AB&K president Jeff Klement.

Grosspietsch regularly presents design and remodeling trends at local home shows, and is a guest on local Milwaukee radio shows.

Grosspietsch gives back to the community through work with Susan G. Komen of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Youth Sailing Team (MYST) and Advocates of Ozaukee County, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence.

“One of Tracy’s greatest volunteer achievements was spearheading the kitchen remodel at Advocates’ group home,” Klement said. “This project involved securing pro bono trade labor, acquiring donated materials, and overhauling the existing kitchen while upgrading mechanicals, finishes and appliances – all at no cost to the non-profit. The kitchen is now current with local building codes and has functional, durable materials, and is an inspiring space where women and families are empowered to move forward with their lives.