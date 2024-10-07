TownePlace Suites hotel planned in Kenosha

A 95-room TownePlace Suites hotel is planned at a site northwest of I-94 and Highway 50 in Kenosha. TownePlace Suites is an extended stay hotel brand of Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International Inc. There are 335 TownePlace Suites locations, including locations in Brookfield, Oak Creek, Grafton, Oconomowoc and West Bend. The Kenosha hotel is planned for a vacant 3-acre site along the east side of 125Avenue and south of 71 Street. It is across the street from the Hampton Inn & Suites Kenosha hotel that opened in 2015. The property is owned by the owners of the adjacentrestaurant and gift shop. They are seeking to rezone the property for the development of the hotel, according to information submitted to the city of Kenosha. Plans submitted to the city indicate the four-story hotel building would be about 53,000 square feet in size. Other hotels nearby include a Comfort Inn & Suites Kenosha-Pleasant Prairie, Best Western Executive Inn Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Kenosha – Pleasant Prairie.