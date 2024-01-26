Town of Delafield approves plans for 212 housing units at Thomas Farm

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Following a contentious multi-year rezoning process, Pewaukee-basednarrowly received approval this week build 212 housing units near Pewaukee Lake in the Town of Delafield. The approximately 150-acre property north of I-94, between Glen Cove Road and Elmhurst Road, is owned by the Thomas family, which has been trying to sell it since 2017, according to town documents. The site's future use has been in contention for years as town and county officials have debated how to develop it and considered several proposals including light industrial, senior housing and multifamily housing. Neumann is planning to build 155 single-family homes on small, medium and large lots, as well as 56 ranch-style duplex condominium units. Minimum lot sizes for the single-family homes would range from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet, plans show.

Starting prices for the smaller homes and condos would likely be in the low $500,000s, including the house and lot, representatives from Neumann Developments have said in town meetings. Medium-sized homes and lots would probably start in the $600,000s, and the largest homes and lots would start around $750,000.

Amenities including a clubhouse, pool, playground, park and potentially a pickleball court would be available for subdivision residents. Almost half of the site would be preserved as open space, and Neumann would add trails throughout it. Delafield's Town Board approved the plans 3-2 Tuesday, over resident opposition. Resident's concerns included traffic, density, town character and crime, but town supervisors in support of the proposal said it would help bring more diverse housing options to the Town of Delafield. "When I look at this, I see opportunities for other families to enter the Town of Delafield at a price that isn't $1.25 million," said supervisor Joe Woelfle. Upon completion, the development would add an estimated $130 million to the town's tax base, according to Neumann.