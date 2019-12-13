Town Bank plans to build branch in Whitefish Bay

Hartland-based Town Bank plans to build a new branch at 105 W. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay, southeast of the Lydell Avenue and Silver Spring Drive intersection.

The proposal for the new branch calls for combining two properties and would also require tearing down two buildings, which are occupied by Modern Touch Dental, Connections Ticket Service Inc. and an Edward Jones office, according to Whitefish Bay plan commission documents.

The proposed two-story branch building would be approximately 4,100 square feet and include off-street parking as well as one remote drive-thru lane. Between 7 and 10 employees would work at the proposed branch.

Town Bank, a subsidiary of Rosemont, Illinois-based Wintrust Financial Corp., has been buying up bank branches in southeastern Wisconsin over the past several years. In 2016, it acquired Generations Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Pewaukee-based Foundations Bank, for about $25.1 million. And in 2014, it acquired Talmer Bancorp.’s 11 Wisconsin Talmer Bank and Trust branches for about $13.5 million; and the Pewaukee branch of THE National Bank.

Town Bank has also been expanding its presence in the City of Milwaukee over the past 18 months, with branches recently added at 4720 W. Lisbon Ave., 1102 W. Wells St., in Marquette’s Alumni Memorial Union and at 401 E. Kilbourn Ave. Town Bank also purchased a PyraMax Bank FSB at 1605 W. Mitchell St. earlier this year.