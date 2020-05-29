Tour of America’s Dairyland postponed until next June

Organizers unsure how to keep thousands of attendees, bikers safe amid COVID-19

Tour of America’s Dairyland has pushed back this year’s summertime road biking competition until next summer, citing concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The 12th edition of ToAD is now slated for June 17 to 27, 2021. La Crosse-based Kwik Trip remains its presenting sponsor.

“While Wisconsin has slowly started to reopen, our collective ability to determine how best to keep our generous series sponsors, amazing racers, dedicated staff, and loyal fans healthy and safe as COVID-19 evolves remains incredibly uncertain,” said Bill Koch, executive director of ToAD in a news release Friday.

Last year, the 11-day race series attracted more than 100,000 spectators across its 11 host communities to watch nearly 1,000 male and female pro and amateur athletes from around the world. About 70 percent of competitors came from outside of Wisconsin, including 15 countries. ToAD has estimated its series generates more than $2 million in visitor spending to the state.

This year’s event, originally scheduled to begin June 18, had already been postponed once until early August due to COVID-19.

Koch thanked riders, host cities and sponsors for their support over the past few months as ToAD organizers attempted to work out plans the 2020 series.

“Focusing now on an even greater 2021 is the best path forward,” he said.

