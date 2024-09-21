TOTAL Mechanical, Inc.

Pewaukee | Founded: 1968

Industry: Mechanical contracting and custom metal fabrication

Employees: 375

TOTAL Mechanical is a mechanical contracting firm specializing in the design, installation and services of commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and fire protection systems as well as mechanical systems that support industrial and manufacturing processes.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

- Advertisement -

Licia Streich, president: “Understanding new technologies and how they affect our industry and our customers and then getting in front of the opportunities that those new technologies provide.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“Our advanced fabrication business is relatively new to TOTAL and is growing rapidly. This area of work, which coordinates so well with our mechanical contracting expertise, is providing significant and exciting expansion opportunities for us.”

- Advertisement -

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Keep it simple. There is extraordinary value in the simplest solutions.”

How would you describe your company culture?

- Advertisement -

“The word that best describes TOTAL’s culture is ‘integrity.’ We literally have that word stitched on our sleeves. That word influences the services we provide, how we respond to our customers and how we treat each other.”