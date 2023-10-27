Top MMAC exec to become next president for Junior Achievement Wisconsin

Julie Granger
, a longtime member of the leadership team at the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
is stepping down to become the next president of Junior Achievement Wisconsin
.
Granger is slated to begin the role on Nov. 13. Her last day with MMAC was Friday, Oct. 27.
A national nonprofit with about 100 state chapters, Junior Achievement develops programming aimed it increasing financial literacy and work readiness in America’s youth.
The Wisconsin chapter, which is headquartered in Milwaukee, had been led by Michael Frohna, but he stepped down from the role on June 30, to develop a new Junior Achievement Wisconsin initiative, explained Jenny Gryniewicz, senior director of philanthropy & stewardship said Friday.
Troy Carrothers, the nonprofit’s former board chair, has served as president on an interim basis while the nonprofit conducted a nation-wide search for a permanent replacement, Gryniewicz said. That search yielded over 170 candidates.
“Julie was by far the best. Just the perfect candidate,” Gryniewicz said Friday. “We’re so excited to have her.”
While a boon to Junior Achievement Wisconsin, Granger’s announcement marks another leadership transition for MMAC, which is also seeing its longtime president, Tim Sheehy
, retire after 31 years with the organization. Former Wisconsin state senator, Dale Kooyenga, will take over the leadership reins on Jan. 2. Kooyenga joins MMAC as a senior vice president at the start of this year
In an email sent to friends and colleagues this week, Granger called her 25 years with MMAC an invaluable part of her life.
“I've had the privilege to forge strong relationships, work with incredible co-workers, tackle business challenges and contribute to the growth of our community. The experiences I have gathered during my tenure here will always hold a special place in my heart,” Granger wrote. “As I look forward, I am absolutely thrilled to lead an organization dedicated to inspiring and preparing students for success! JA’s mantra is ‘boundless opportunity,’ and I can’t wait to work with the team on providing financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship skills to thousands of students throughout the state.”
In a statement provided Friday, Sheehy said Granger was invaluable in the progressive leadership roles she filled during her time at MMAC and “instrumental in supporting the membership, mission and outcomes of MMAC.”
“We wish her well in her new role as she carries on the work to make this a region of choice for all,” he said.
Ryan Amundson, senior director of communications with the organization, said MMAC leaders are currently discussing how best to fil the executive vice president role within the organization, given the current leadership transitions that are already afoot.