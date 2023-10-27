Top MMAC exec to become next president for Junior Achievement Wisconsin

By
-

Julie Granger, a longtime member of the leadership team at the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce is stepping down to become the next president of Junior Achievement Wisconsin. Granger is slated to begin the role on Nov. 13. Her last day with MMAC was Friday, Oct. 27. A national nonprofit with about 100 state chapters, Junior

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display