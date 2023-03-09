Top exec leaving Enerpac in effort to simplify organization

Enerpac Tool Group
A top executive will leave Menomonee Falls-based Enerpac Tool Group as of April 1 as the company aims to simplify and flatten its organizational structure. Barb Bolens On March 2, the company, a provider of industrial tools and services, told Barb Bolens her position as executive vice president and chief strategy

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

