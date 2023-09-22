TKO Miller, LLC 

Milwaukee | Founded: 2016

Industry: Investment banking

Employees: 16

TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Tammie Miller, managing director: “Continued robust valuations for privately held businesses, the aging baby boomers that are looking to exit their businesses and serving a niche that had previously been ignored by larger investment banks.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“When you add employees or new clients, you cannot forget about marketing, continually evaluating technology or human resources – and vice versa. Growing isn’t just about adding people or revenue – you must maintain the entire ecosystem to make it work.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We see growth in non-cyclical sectors that are less impacted by inflation, so we are spending a lot of time in the food and beverage, packaging and technology industries, including cybersecurity and AI.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“When you invest and work toward the culture you want in your business, good things follow. The right culture can create empowered employees who want to grow the business, and in the right way.”