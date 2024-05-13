Logout
People in the News

TitletownTech adds former congressman as senior strategic advisor

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Mike Gallagher. Submitted image.
Last updated

Green Bay-based venture capital firm TitletownTech has named former Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher its senior strategic advisor, according to a Monday announcement. In March, Gallagher announced he was resigning from the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented Wisconsin’s eighth congressional district, which covers the northeastern part of the state, including Green Bay. “Bringing Mike into

