TitletownTech adds former congressman as senior strategic advisor

Green Bay-based venture capital firm TitletownTech
has named former Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher
its senior strategic advisor, according to a Monday announcement.
In March, Gallagher announced he was resigning from the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented Wisconsin's eighth congressional district, which covers the northeastern part of the state, including Green Bay.
"Bringing Mike into our organization is a critical step forward in our commitment to innovation and competitiveness," said Craig Dickman
, TitletownTech managing partner. "His leadership in Congress and deep knowledge of technology and security will be crucial as we continue to back transformative companies in various sectors."
The news of Gallagher’s appointment comes just five days after TitletownTech announced it will open a new office at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to support the creation of Microsoft’s newest AI Co-Innovation Lab
.
"I am excited to join TitletownTech and contribute to its mission of transforming Wisconsin into a hub of technological innovation," said Gallagher. "Wisconsin is on the front lines of geopolitical competition in the 21st century and has a critical role to play in enhancing America’s economic competitiveness in general and technological leadership in particular. I look forward to working with the TitletownTech team to drive Wisconsin’s growth by making it the best destination for top-level tech-talent and thereby advance America’s national security interests."
Formed in 2019 out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers
and Microsoft
, TitletownTech is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in entrepreneurs solving problems in industries core to Wisconsin and the Midwest.