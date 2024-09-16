Tint World opens first Wisconsin location in Menomonee Falls

Boca Raton, Florida-based auto accessory and window tinting franchise Tint World announced that it has opened its first Wisconsin location in Menomonee Falls.

Owned and operated by franchisee Eric Metzger, the Menomonee Falls Tint World is located at N88 W15176 Main St.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more.

“Tint World’s commitment to quality, value and convenience resonates with customers here in Wisconsin,” Metzger said. “The proven franchise systems and support Tint World provides truly empower franchisees to hit the ground running and make the most of their opportunities, and automotive enthusiasts from all over Milwaukee benefit from the company’s strategic vision for success and growth.”

“Eric is an amazing ambassador for the Tint World brand,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “We’re proud of the passion and dedication he shows and look forward to continuing to build our presence in such a great market.”

Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates