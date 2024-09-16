Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Retail

Tint World opens first Wisconsin location in Menomonee Falls

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Tint WorldCharles BonfiglioEric Metzger
Last updated

Boca Raton, Florida-based auto accessory and window tinting franchise Tint World announced that it has opened its first Wisconsin location in Menomonee Falls.

Owned and operated by franchisee Eric Metzger, the Menomonee Falls Tint World is located at N88 W15176 Main St.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more.

- Advertisement -

“Tint World’s commitment to quality, value and convenience resonates with customers here in Wisconsin,” Metzger said. “The proven franchise systems and support Tint World provides truly empower franchisees to hit the ground running and make the most of their opportunities, and automotive enthusiasts from all over Milwaukee benefit from the company’s strategic vision for success and growth.”

“Eric is an amazing ambassador for the Tint World brand,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “We’re proud of the passion and dedication he shows and look forward to continuing to build our presence in such a great market.”

Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee