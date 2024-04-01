ThriveOn King project getting $45.5 million in financing from CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
(CIBC) announced Monday that it has committed $45.5 million in financing for the $120 million ThriveOn King
project in Milwaukee.
A collaboration between Royal Capital Group
, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation
, and the Medical College of Wisconsin
, the ThriveOn King project is the redevelopment of the former Schuster’s and Gimbel’s Department store building at Garfield Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Once completed, the 455,000-square-foot building will be turned into offices, early-childhood educational programming, health and wellness space and 90 affordable apartments.
CBIC's investment is partly an equity investment and partly a construction loan, according to a press release. The Toronto-based bank, which has a Milwaukee office, did not provide an equity/loan breakdown of the $45.5 million figure.
"We are excited to be a part of the Thrive on King project, which will not only create much-needed affordable housing, but also contribute to the preservation of Milwaukee's
rich history," said Tony Hernandez
, head of Community Investment at CIBC Bank USA, in the release
. "CIBC is especially passionate about this project because it represents a significant investment in Milwaukee's
future, and we are proud to be a part of it."
Representatives from Royal Capital Group did not immediately respond to further questions about the project's financing.