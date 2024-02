Three southeastern Wisconsin companies receive Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

“Wisconsin’s best superpower is our manufacturing industry,” said Kurt Bauer , president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce , which presents the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards program. “We appreciate the opportunity both to highlight manufacturing as a whole and to showcase the best of our state’s workforce. We’re incredibly proud of Wisconsin’s manufacturing heritage and the notoriety this industry has brought to our state, and are confident that it is companies like these that will continue to drive Wisconsin forward.”

Three southeastern Wisconsin companies were among the nine winners in the 35th annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards, announced Thursday. The winners include:

Small Category: Precision Plus Solutions – Elkhorn
Medium Category: Oshkosh Truck Corporation – Oshkosh
Large Category: Antigo Silt Loam – Antigo
Mega Category: Kimberly-Clark – Neenah

Going the Extra Mile(s): Greenheck – Marathon
Community Stewardship: Beyond Vision – West Allis
Time Tested American Craftsmanship: Merrill Iron & Steel – Merrill
Revolutionary Risk Investment: Husco International – Waukesha
Global Collaboration & Local Precision: Plexus – Neenah