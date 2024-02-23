Three southeastern Wisconsin companies receive Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards

Three southeastern Wisconsin companies were among the nine winners in the 35th annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards, announced Thursday.

The winners include:

Grand Awards:

Small Category: Precision Plus Solutions – Elkhorn

Medium Category: Muza Sheet Metal Company LLC – Oshkosh

Large Category: VOLM Companies Inc. – Antigo

Mega Category: Menasha Corp. – Neenah

Special Awards:

Going the Extra Mile(s): Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon

Community Stewardship: Beyond Vision – West Allis

Time Tested American Craftsmanship: Weinbrenner Shoe Company – Merrill

Revolutionary Risk Investment: Husco International – Waukesha

Global Collaboration & Local Precision: Plexus Corp. – Neenah

“Wisconsin’s best superpower is our manufacturing industry,” said Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, which presents the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards program. “We appreciate the opportunity both to highlight manufacturing as a whole and to showcase the best of our state’s workforce. We’re incredibly proud of Wisconsin’s manufacturing heritage and the notoriety this industry has brought to our state, and are confident that it is companies like these that will continue to drive Wisconsin forward.”