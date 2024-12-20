Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Three Leaf closes on financing, land purchase for Wauwatosa project

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Rendering from Korb + Associates
Learn more about:
Three Leaf PartnersDerek TaylorJohn Ford
Last updated

Three Leaf Partners is ready to break ground on its latest multifamily project, to be located in the Wauwatosa village area. The Milwaukee-based development firm announced Friday that it has closed on the purchase of the property at 7474 Harwood Ave. and also closed on its loan for the $47 million project. Three Leaf is

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.