Three concerts announced for Fiserv Forum

Another sign nature is healing, performers are beginning to set dates for their rescheduled or new stadium tours.

Fiserv Forum on Thursday announced three upcoming concerts: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on Oct. 13, 2021; country singer Kane Brown on Jan. 20, 2022; and former Pink Floyd co-founder, bassist and vocalist Roger Waters on July 28, 2022.

Roger Waters’ Milwaukee performance was originally scheduled for 2020, as part of his “This Is Not A Drill” tour across the U.S. and Canada. Like most large events around the world, the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket holders for the previously announced 2020 tour dates will receive an email with further information.

Both the Bocelli and Brown shows are new bookings for the downtown Milwaukee arena.

Upon rescheduling his “Believe” North American tour, Bocelli added Milwaukee as the first of 21 stops. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 3.

Brown’s concert is part of his “Blessed & Free Tour,” stopping in 35 North American cities. From Oct. 2021 to Feb. 2022, the tour will visit all 29 NBA basketball arenas, making Brown the first country artist to do so in a single tour, according to a news release. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 16th.

In September, it was announced that rock and roll legend Elton John will return to Fiserv Forum on April 2, 2022 for the last Milwaukee concert of his storied career.

Other rescheduled performances for Fiserv Forum include Joe Rogan, now Aug. 7, 2021; Alan Jackson, now Sep. 10, 2021; Michael Buble, now Sept. 14, 2021; and Dan + Shay, now Sep. 24, 2021; and Tame Impala, now Oct. 8, 2021. The Weekend will bring his “After Hours” tour to Milwaukee on Jan. 26, 2022.

Fiserv Forum in February reopened its doors to the public for the first time in nearly a year, hosting a limited number of fans at Bucks home games. Fan capacity is currently 18%, or approximately 3,280 fans. Everyone inside the building is required to follow the arena’s COVID-19 safety plan, which was approved by the city.