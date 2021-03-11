Bucks to increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum

Fan capacity at Milwaukee Bucks home games will increase to 18%, or approximately 3,280 fans, beginning Saturday.

The team announced Thursday that the Milwaukee Health Department gave approval to allow additional fans inside Fiserv Forum, which has been capped at 10%, or 1,800 fans, since February 16. It was the first time fans had sat in the seats since last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of this next phase, suites and loft spaces will reopen at limited capacity. Single-game tickets for the Bucks’ five final home games in March will go on sale to the public this Friday, and can be purchased through the Bucks website or app.

With continued city approval, the Bucks are on their way to reaching a target 25% fan capacity by season’s end. The hope was to reach that benchmark by the second half of the NBA season, which runs March 11 to May 16.

Fiserv Forum has reopened with a comprehensive set of safety protocols, which requires fans to wear face masks and remain in their seats at all times, and utilizes new technology for contactless concessions.

As part of the Bucks safety plan, fans will enter Fiserv Forum on a timed schedule in order to reduce the size of groups congregating at the entrance. Once inside, fans sit in pods of two or four, with at least six feet of distance between groups. Seats that are not included in the allotted reopening capacity are zip-tied closed. Fans seated within 30 feet of the court are required to take a rapid COVID-19 test, free of charge, prior to entering Fiserv Forum.

Last week, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that American Family Field will reopen at 25% total capacity, or 10,475 fans, on April 1 — opening day of the baseball season. It will be the first time in 18 months that fans have been inside. Among the ballpark’s many safety guidelines, tailgating is prohibited.