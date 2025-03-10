This Is It! historic LGBTQ+ bar closes permanently

Milwaukee’s longstanding gay bar This Is It!, located downtown at 418 E. Wells St. near Cathedral Square, has closed permanently as of Sunday, March 9, according to a post on its Instagram.

“This summer would have been the 57th anniversary of This Is It!,” the post read. “Unfortunately, that celebration will not come to pass. As of today, we have closed our doors permanently. The COVID crisis and the years following 2020, coupled with the eight-month closure of our street and sidewalk last year, put the business in a position that we could not ultimately overcome.”

The bar first opened in 1968 under founders June Brehm and her son Joseph Brehm. Current owner George Schneider gained ownership in 2010 and was joined by popular drag star Trixie Mattel in 2021, according to the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project.

This Is It! claims to be the oldest operating gay bar in the state, its website says.

The bar closed for a short time during COVID, but reopened within a few months and reinstated many of its popular theme nights like 18+ nights on Wednesdays and Drag Bingo nights on Thursdays.

“On behalf of the city and the entire community, we want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to This is It! for its incredible and far-reaching impact over the years,” Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Peter Burgelis said in a joint statement. “For nearly six decades, this iconic establishment has been more than just a bar — it has been a sanctuary, a safe space, and a vital gathering place for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community.”

A representative from This Is It! was not immediately available for comment on the closure.