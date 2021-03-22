Third Space Brewing expanding with statewide distribution

Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing plans to expand distribution of its beer to multiple cities throughout Wisconsin after the company increased sales by 23% in 2020, the craft brewery announced today.

Last year, Third Space sold 10,685 barrels, which is 23% more than the brewery sold in 2019, according to a press release. The craft brewery says it expects to sell more than 14,000 barrels statewide in 2021.

“We have taken an organic approach to our growth, ensuring we can first meet the demand for our products in existing markets while allowing demand to sufficiently build in new territories before expanding further,” Third Space Brewing co-founder Andy Gehl said in a statement.

The brewery has partnered with three new distributors including Dean Distributing, General Beverage and Beechwood Sales & Service to bring its products to La Crosse, Eau Claire, Hudson, Superior, Steven’s Point, Wausau and Minocqua.

Third Space recently installed two new 90-barrel fermentation tanks to meet the demand for its beer. The brewery has also invested in its quality program, hiring a full-time quality manager, and commissioning a new canning line and centrifuge over the last few years, according to a press release.

Third Space has also grown its team to a total of 35 employees, including 19 full-time employees.

“Expansion is about more than just brewing and selling more barrels of beer each year,” Third Space co-founder and brewmaster Kevin Wright said in a statement. “We are also growing internally as a business, becoming more efficient and making sure we are taking care of our growing staff who make this production brewery and tap room function at a high level.”

The new territory expansion will launch on April 5 and will include Third Space Brewing’s year-round craft beverages like Happy Place, Upward Spiral IPA, Light It Up Craft Lager and Unite the Clans Scottish Ale.

The new territories will also see distribution of Third Space Brewing’s new year-round Heavenly Haze and its year-round, Frog Weiss Fruited Sour, along with various new and returning seasonal and special releases.

Third Space Brewing was named of the 50 Fastest Growing Craft Breweries in the United States by the Brewers Association in 2018. At the time, Third Space had sold 5,300 barrels of beer in just southeastern Wisconsin, according to a press release.

