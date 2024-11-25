The Water Council’s regional innovation center not moving forward in NSF program

After months of planning, The Water Council
and its partnering organizations have learned their plan to create a federally-funded regional innovation center here in southeast Wisconsin is not moving forward.
The Water Council officially applied to take part in the National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation program last year.
"Although we are disappointed to not be advancing in the NSF Regional Innovation Engine program, we are proud of the accomplishments we have achieved and grateful for the development award that enabled us to explore new opportunities and renew and develop partnerships throughout Wisconsin," said Dean Amhaus
, president and CEO of The Water Council.
Despite not making it to the next round of the program, The Water Council and its partnering organizations still plan to pursue several key elements of the engine.
"Continuing this collaboration, our engine leaders intend to focus on some of the region’s critical needs, such as workforce development, modeling a circular watershed economy, and addressing water and energy challenges for small and medium-sized manufacturers and utilities," said Amhaus.
Last summer, The Water Council announced its intention
to create a local regional innovation center focused on climate issues.
The organization was awarded a $1 million grant
from the U.S. National Science Foundation to plan a regional innovation engine that would address water and energy resilience for manufacturers and utilities.
The goal of the NSF Engines program is to harness the nation’s science and technology research and development enterprise and regional-level resources.
Called the W+E Forward Engine, The Water Council and its partners officially submitted its “pre-posal” for the project to the NSF in August 2024.
Lead partners include: the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition, Wisconsin Technology Council, Marquette University, Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, and Madison Region Economic Partnership.
A total of 71 teams across the United States have moved on to the next round of the NSF Engines program and will submit a full proposal in February 2025. Finalists will receive up to $160 million over 10 years.
"We are more focused than ever on our mission of solving global water challenges by driving freshwater innovation and advancing water stewardship," said Amhaus.