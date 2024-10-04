The Water Council to receive $2.5 million in federal funds to support small businesses

Milwaukee-based nonprofit The Water Council has received a $2.5 million federal contract that will allow the organization to continue supporting startups and small businesses working in the water technology industry.

The five-year contract was awarded through the Small Business Administration’s Regional Innovation Cluster program. The awards aim to bolster support for innovative small businesses across the country.

“This includes enhanced offerings in The Water Council’s BREW 2.0 Post-Accelerator for late-stage startups; matchmaking and training; customized support and resources for small business and foreign direct investment prospects; capacity-building; and access to new market resources,” according to a Friday announcement from The Water Council.

- Advertisement -

The BREW 2.0 Post-Accelerator program focuses on late-stage water technology startups that are ready to enter the market or that have early sales.

The SBA launched its RIC Initiative in September 2010 to promote and support the development of clusters. The Water Council’s cluster is focused on supporting businesses focused on water and resiliency.

“These 14 new awardees will serve as vital hubs connecting entrepreneurs with the resources needed to develop cutting-edge technologies critical to the nation’s economic and security priorities,” said SBA administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. “Our nation’s entrepreneurs develop and commercialize innovative technologies in areas of global importance, including biotechnology, cybersecurity, smart manufacturing, and sustainable agriculture. The SBA’s Regional Innovation Cluster network helps America’s entrepreneurs start and scale their businesses in these highly competitive industries with a focus on leveraging regional strengths and collaboration – strengthening America’s competitiveness.”