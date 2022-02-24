The Last Word: Planning to make a lasting impact

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Brian Andrew
Brian Andrew Credit: Jake Hill
Brian Andrew is chief investment officer at Johnson Financial Group. With billions of dollars in wealth set to pass from one generation to the next in the coming decades, he says the greatest impact can…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display