The LAK Group names new presidents/partners

Brookfield-based management consulting firm The LAK Group announced that it has named Mike Milsted and Michael Grubich as presidents and partners of the firm.

In addition, Milsted and Grubich have assumed ownership of the organization, the company said.

Milsted began his career as a social worker at a women’s shelter, and now works as a business advisor. Previously he was vice president of global client services for Right Management. He has also worked for ManpowerGroup, Hitachi Consulting and Keane Inc.

Grubich has more than 25 years of leadership experience with Aurora Health Care, CNH Industrial, Kohler Co. and Jockey International.

“As individuals who have devoted our professional lives to helping others find meaning and success in their careers, taking this step forward carries a great deal of significance for both Michael Grubich and I personally,” said Milsted. “We thank (LAK Group partner) John Kolbe and (LAK Group partner) Mark Glasser for their legacy, our clients for continually placing their trust in us, and our incredible team of consultants, coaches and support staff for their commitment and unwavering support. We look forward to an incredible future together.”