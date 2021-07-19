The interview: Michael Emem

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Michael Emem
Michael Emem
Last year, Michael Emem launched Emem Group, a Milwaukee-based firm that designs and builds single-family homes and performs work on commercial projects primarily as owner’s representative. In the past year, Emem Group designed and built…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display