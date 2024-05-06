The Interview: Matt King

Matt King
Hunger Task Force
When Hunger Task Force’s longtime chief executive officer Sherrie Tussler retires next month, she’ll be handing the reins over to Matt King. After spending the bulk of his life – including his teenage years – volunteering and working for organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry, the Milwaukee native returned to the region in 2012 to serve as the nonprofit’s farm director. In June, King, who currently serves as associate director of Hunger Task Force, will step into the role of CEO. BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Cara Spoto recently caught up with King about his passion for hunger prevention and the nonprofit’s mission.
BizTimes: You’ve been working to address hunger for much of your career. What attracted you to the work? How did you first get involved?
King: “As an at-risk teenager, I was required by my mom to volunteer in the community. In addition to being a literacy tutor for elementary kids at Auer Avenue School (in Milwaukee), I began volunteering at St. Ben’s (St. Benedict the Moor Parish in Milwaukee), helping with their meal service. Something that really made an impact on me was seeing seniors in our community struggling to make ends meet. I vividly recall a couple in their 80s telling me their story; they worked their whole lives but now, in their 80s, were struggling to afford their prescriptions and housing. Seniors shouldn’t have to make the choice between food and medicine.”
Sherrie Tussler mentioned recruiting you for the farm director position at Hunger Task Force. How did that come about? Had you previously worked together?
“In 2005, I started working for the Congressional Hunger Center in Washington D.C. Through the CHC, I was able to take on a project in my hometown of Milwaukee, which was specifically focused on increasing access to summer meals for local kids. I continued my career and professional development in Washington D.C., and I also worked in New Orleans and Oregon before moving back home to raise my family. Throughout those years, I always admired and stayed connected to Hunger Task Force and had hoped to one day return.”
You were the farm director at Hunger Task Force for close to nine years. What excited you about the job?
“The farm is an innovative response to a persistent issue seen at food banks around the country: reliable access to fresh produce at a scale that substantially impacts public health. Our farm not only provides access to healthy food, but it’s also a 200-acre nature preserve that is a part of the Milwaukee County Parks system.
“The farm provides a unique opportunity for more than 5,000 community volunteers every year to be a part of it. Building that resource for the community I grew up in was the most exciting part.”
What’s the toughest part of running a food bank? And what’s the best part?
“One of the toughest parts is also the best, it is a very dynamic environment to work in. Food supply and demand are constantly changing. We need to reevaluate community needs, markets, partnerships and logistics routinely. We take the responsibility very seriously, and we also have a lot of fun in the process.”
What is something about Hunger Task Force that people who don’t regularly use its services may not know?
“All of the different populations we serve. Over half of the people that we serve are children. We serve veterans, refugees, college students and seniors. We have a diverse, multilingual staff that reflects the community we serve and is able to meet people where they are. I’m incredibly proud of the talented team of experts we have here.”