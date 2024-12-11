The Howard Company CEO announces retirement, successor named

[caption id="attachment_602970" align="alignleft" width="280"]
Brookfield-based manufacturer The Howard Company
announced this week the retirement of chief executive officer Doug Watson
after 23 years.
Sara Sina
, president of The Howard Company, has been promoted to add the role of CEO. She joined the company in 2017 and has been its president since November of 2023. Prior to joining The Howard Company, she was operations manager for Port Washington-based Molded Dimensions.
While Watson is stepping down as CEO, he will remain involved with the company by serving as chairman of the board.
The Howard Company is an employee-owned company which specializes in branding signage and technology, including drive-thru equipment and digital displays for the restaurant industry.
"The Howard Company continues to grow in the direction our customers take us," said Watson. "From point-of-purchase to menu boards, to main street, to outdoor to digital, and installation services, we continue to adapt. I see this continuing as we become more processed in our methodologies and expand our customer and industry base. Although I will miss coming to the office every day, I am excited to see Sara (Sina), the leadership team, managers, and our shareholders have 'their time' while I somewhat watch from the sidelines (as chairman of the board).”