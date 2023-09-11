The Good Life: Vicki Martin on getting back to making art

By
-
Martin’s painting of the Algoma lighthouse.
Martin’s painting of the Algoma lighthouse.

Vicki Martin loved to draw as a child. She enjoyed the craft so much that when she headed off to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, she confidently registered for classes as an art major. She soon discovered, however, that while she had a passion for pencil work, she didn’t really care for all the other

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display