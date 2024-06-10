The Franchisee: Omar Simmons

The Franchise: The Good Feet Store is a maker and retailer of custom-fitted arch supports for pain relief, improved performance and everyday comfort. Founded in 1992, the California-based company offers 400 types of arch supports and operates more than 250 locations across the United States. 2012-2021: After 15 years working in private equity, Omar Simmons was ready to shift gears. He purchased a 15-unit Planet Fitness franchise on the East Coast. Through his company Exaltare Capital Management, Simmons grew the enterprise to more than 100 units before ultimately selling it nine years later. August 2021: While searching for his next move, Simmons was introduced to Arnold Pereira, a longtime Good Feet Store franchisee based in Milwaukee. He was seeking a buyer for his 23-unit franchise business, spread largely across the Midwest. Simmons was already drawn to the company’s mission. “There’s nothing like being able to help people and make a difference in their lives, and everyone tells me they can see such immediate relief when they try this product.” February 2023: Simmons purchased all 23 units from Pereira, who remains a board member and shareholder. His son, Macabee Pereira, stayed on as chief operating officer, allowing Simmons to focus on strategic direction as board chairman. “Macabee’s done an amazing job and has helped us learn the business. … We wanted to not only buy into the Good Feet Store, but we also wanted to grow.” January 2024: The Good Feet Store opened in Pleasant Prairie as one of three new locations Simmons has added to the portfolio. He’s eyeing Chicagoland as the next growth target. The franchise fee: $25,000 [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="591501,591504,591505,591508"]