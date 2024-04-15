The Executive: Top luxury apartments available in southeastern Wisconsin

333 N. Water St., Milwauke Monthly rent: $9,425 Situated just south of downtown Milwaukee in the Historic Third Ward, 333 Water’s penthouse units offer modern apartment living with all Milwaukee has to offer at its front door. At 1,800 square feet, the largest of the penthouse’s seven units has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping views of downtown Milwaukee, Lake Michigan and the adjacent Milwaukee River. Hardwood floors and quartz countertops complete the units. With a pool deck and a floor of amenities on site, 333 Water is located along the RiverWalk and near the Summerfest grounds and Milwaukee Intermodal Station, as well as numerous shops and restaurants. [gallery size="full" columns="1" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588516,588514,588515"]909 E. Michigan St., Milwaukee Monthly rent: $8,075 Billed as a destination for Milwaukee’s most discerning renters, The Couture’s striking silhouette is transforming the city’s skyline. With panoramic views of Lake Michigan and downtown, this 1,700-square-foot unit on the 43rd floor features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a private terrace overlooking Lake Michigan’s vast waters. The apartment features designer finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and custom wood cabinetry, creating an elevated, modern space. On the lower levels, the building’s amenities include a fitness center, outdoor terrace and swimming pool, business center, bike parking and storage, dog park, underground heated parking and electric vehicle charging stations. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588517,588518,588519"]777 N. Van Buren St., Milwaukee Monthly rent: $7,995 Located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, 7Seventy7 offers gracious apartment homes that feel like a high-end hotel. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse unit has dramatic dark cabinetry with undercabinet lighting, a gas range and a polished limestone backsplash in its kitchen, lighted-frame mirrors in the bathrooms and upgraded closet systems in the bedrooms. The true scene stealer is the amenities, with two full floors dedicated to entertainment, including fitness centers, private bars, private workspaces and a golf simulator. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588522,588521,588520"]Listing price: $8.25 million With 160 feet of lake frontage, this nearly 5,000-square-foot home offers breathtaking views of the glistening waters of Geneva Lake. A great room provides a fireplace flanked by built-ins and French doors to a blue slate patio. With a walkout lower-level rec room, a large kitchen island and eating area, the home is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertainment. More views are tucked away in a family room with a second fireplace and a wet bar. The home includes seven bedrooms, including a first-floor suite with a private stone patio, and seven bathrooms. Listed by Patricia Forbeck, Compass Wisconsin-Lake Geneva. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588527,588528,588529"]Listing price: $5.75 million This 6,500-square-foot mid-century residence sits on a 2.3-acre site overlooking Beaver Lake with more than 340 feet of prime swimming frontage. Complete with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the rear of the house opens up with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to mature trees and the lake. The boat house and extra five-and-half car garage is ideal for lake toys. Listed by Katy Sayers, Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588532,588531,588530"]Listing price: $5 million This 2-acre lakefront legacy property on Geneva Lake is as rare as it gets. Built in 1926 and totally renovated, the 3,550-square-foot home features four bedrooms – two with balconies – three full bathrooms and two half-baths. With windows galore and soaring ceilings, stunning views are available from almost every room. A leveled front yard leads to 64 feet of lake frontage with enough space for additions such as a pool, pool house or a new garage. In the meantime, enjoy a built-in grill, two fire pits and a pier that can house up to three boat lifts. Listed by Dan Hodgman of Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588533,588534,588535"]