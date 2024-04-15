The Executive: Luxury remodels

Contractor: Wade Design & Construction Project cost: $80,000-plus For this bathroom remodel, the owners of a Mequon home approached Mequon-based Wade Design & Construction looking for a serene sanctuary that would allow them to move their washer and dryer to the second-floor space. Crews reworked the bathroom’s layout to include a discreet laundry area that kept the overall room visually appealing. The result was a bathroom that enhanced the family’s daily life, allowing them to enjoy the space with their young children, while also providing much-needed storage in a compact and decorative way. To achieve the finished look, designers pulled inspiration from nature and mid-century architecture, ensuring the new design was properly integrated into the historic home. Materials used in the remodel include custom maple cabinetry and shelving, Kohler Co. plumbing fixtures and bathtub and quartz countertops. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588542,588541,588543,588544"]Contractor: Outdoor Living Unlimited Project cost: $400,000 In this transformation of a dated backyard, designers and construction crews at Waukesha-based Outdoor Living Unlimited were approached by the owners of an Oconomowoc home about transforming an overgrown backyard and weathered deck into an inviting yet modern oasis for family gatherings and entertaining. The focal point of the space is an upscale, 20-foot by 40-foot, inground pool with a sundeck, deep end, auto-cover and accent lighting. A paving-stone pool deck and patio provides plenty of room for sunbathing. The design fulfilled three client requests: a space under a shade tree for yoga, a tanning area wide open to the sun and a fire pit for roasting marshmallows. Closer to the house, the firm replaced what was once a deteriorating deck with a TimberTech composite deck, replete with a full outdoor kitchen consisting of a grill, side burner, mini fridge and granite countertop. The firm also constructed a large retaining wall with steps to create access to the exposed basement, securing the perimeter of the backyard with a black aluminum rail for safety and style. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588539,588540,588538"]Contractor: Refined Renovations Project cost: $350,000 A young couple expecting their second child asked Wauwatosa-based Refined Renovations to help them reimagine their sprawling Mequon executive estate into a snug homestead with high style and low-maintenance finishes. The home’s existing kitchen had a peninsula countertop which bisected the large space and separated it from the family room. The space was dark and heavy with oversized wooden ceiling beams and a variety of dark wood tones. The couple wanted a large island for homework and art projects, a casual eat-in and an opening into the adjoining family room. To fulfill those wishes, designers crafted a kitchen that embraces simplicity and light with walnut and cream cabinetry, easy-care quartz countertops, Zellige tile and a storage-laden island offering space for homework, cooking and entertaining. The room’s oversized beams were finished in a shade of cream – just a touch darker than the walls – to better scale them to the size of the space, while also echoing the arched Portuguese door frame silhouette used elsewhere in the home. A cheerful eat-in dining space was also added to keep the family near the pancake-flipper on a weekend morning. Legacy stools with brass details provided a final touch of high style. [gallery columns="1" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="588545,588546,588547"]