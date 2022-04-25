The Executive: Hotels

The American Club: Eau de Vie Suite Price: Seasonal, available upon request Location: 419 Highland Drive, Kohler One of the most exclusive lodging options at The American Club, the Eau de Vie Suite offers a…

The American Club: Eau de Vie Suite

Price: Seasonal, available upon request

Location: 419 Highland Drive, Kohler

One of the most exclusive lodging options at The American Club, the Eau de Vie Suite offers a tranquil yet lavish retreat. The suite features rejuvenating water experiences with state-of-the-art Kohler plumbing products, including a custom shower experience with a digital thermostatic valve system with steam and body sprays, a sõk overflowing bath with color light therapy and four-paneled glass fireplace adjacent to the bath.

A stay at The American Club offers access to Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits, several restaurants, and options for using a 500-acre private wilderness preserve and the Kohler Waters Spa.

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel: Ovation Suite

Price: $2,000-4,000 per night

Location: 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

The Ovation Suite is the most premier space at Saint Kate. It features two large bedrooms, three luxurious bathrooms, an oversized salon, dining room and living area. Guests will feel like they are at home while also taking in local artwork and panoramic views of Milwaukee.

Guests can also tap into their own creativity: Each suite includes a record player with classic vinyl records, drawing paper and colored pencils, and a ukulele. Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel itself features galleries and a permanent art collection, nightly live music and a variety of culinary offerings. The hotel is also pet friendly.

The Iron Horse Hotel: Junior Suite King

Price: $400 per night

Location: 500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee

At 600 square feet, the Junior Suite King room at The Iron Horse combines the Milwaukee grit and quality craftsmanship seen in all of the hotel’s guest rooms with additional space to relax. It also includes a locally curated private bar, seating area, oversized shower and large working desk. Located on the sixth floor, the suite overlooks the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Ash, the hotel’s main dining destination, has a simple, seasonal American menu centered on the use of fire and smoke. Outside, The Yard offers an urban oasis with communal fire pits, cozy lounge furniture and a pet-friendly environment.