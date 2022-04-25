The Executive: Homes

W3415 Snake Road, Town of Linn $20.8 million The Villa Hortensia is one of five legacy homes designed by architect Howard Van Doren Shaw, who collaborated with landscape architect Jens Jensen to create this lake…

W3415 Snake Road, Town of Linn

$20.8 million

The Villa Hortensia is one of five legacy homes designed by architect Howard Van Doren Shaw, who collaborated with landscape architect Jens Jensen to create this lake home in 1906 for meatpacking tycoon Edwin Swift. The 12,396-square-foot Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and three half bathrooms as well as a den, sunroom and living room. The 20-acre site features a guest house and a boat house, and has 502 feet of Geneva Lake frontage with two piers and privacy from the shore path. It is listed for sale by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty.

5270 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay

$6.95 million

Situated on 3 acres, the Herman and Claudia Uihlein residence demonstrates Italian Renaissance architecture and old-world craftsmanship reimagined for modern living. The nine-bedroom home has been extensively restored, and the current owner of the property has invested in significant upgrades and maintenance. With spaces both intimate and expansive, the home is the ideal location and setting for family gatherings and events of any size. It has a new kitchen, boiler and air conditioning systems, renovated baths, and wealth of fine finishes. It is listed for sale by the Peter Mahler Team of Mahler Sotheby’s International Realty.

N1588 Lakeside Lane, Town of Linn

$6.3 million

This five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath South Shore Club home features views of Geneva Lake and is situated steps away from the pool and clubhouse. The 5,374-square-foot home features a great room with beamed cathedral ceilings, fireplace and wet bar, an open kitchen concept with adjacent dining room, and four-season screened porch. There’s also the main-floor primary bedroom, four guest rooms, a deck for entertaining, family room, game room, exercise room, office and lower-level patio. SSC owners’ amenities include full waterfront access, boating, tennis, kids’ playground area, outdoor pool and clubhouse. It is listed for sale by Bob Webster of Compass.

4410 Carlisle Court, Brookfield

$6 million

Nestled away on 4 wooded acres in the Berkshire Hills neighborhood, this Tuscan-style villa features a private guest suite, six fireplaces, and a full-exposure lower level with a media room, bar area and full kitchen, golf simulator and an exercise room. The 11,000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms. It is listed for sale by Nicholas Schoenheider of Regency Realty.

9303 N. Valley Hill Road, River Hills

$5.99 million

The 16,000-square-foot homes sits on a 16-acre newly landscaped property with a guest house, renovated pool house, refurbished blue stone patios, tennis courts, garden, and cool potting shed. The garage and storage area spans 10 total spaces for vehicles. Located just 12 minutes from downtown Milwaukee, the home’s west-facing sunsets and country views provide a feel of being further away from the city. The home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen with two islands, butler’s pantry, and summer kitchen that opens to a great room with a fireplace. It is listed for sale by Suzanne Powers Realty Group.

N57 W30678 County Highway K, Merton

$4.5 million

This 2,924-square-foot gem on Beaver Lake has more than 200 square feet of sandy-bottom water frontage. The expansive deck that follows the entire back of the house offers plenty of room to entertain or to sit back and relax. The main house has three bedrooms and two full and three half baths. The 1,232-square-foot boat and guest house has two bedrooms and a full bath. This house also features an attached two-car garage, plus an additional three-car detached garage.