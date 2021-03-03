The Dieringer Research Group promotes three to senior leadership posts

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Shelly Ahrens, Lanie Johnson, Nikki Riggleman and Ron Rawski.
Brookfield-based marketing research consulting firm The Dieringer Research Group, Inc. this week announced three senior leadership promotions. DRG promoted Shelly Ahrens to chief customer officer, Ron Rawski to chief information officer and Nikki Riggleman to…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display