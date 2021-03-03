The Dieringer Research Group promotes three to senior leadership posts

Brookfield-based marketing research consulting firm The Dieringer Research Group, Inc. this week announced three senior leadership promotions. DRG promoted Shelly Ahrens to chief customer officer, Ron Rawski to chief information officer and Nikki Riggleman to…

Brookfield-based marketing research consulting firm The Dieringer Research Group, Inc. this week announced three senior leadership promotions.

“I’m thrilled to promote Shelley, Ron, and Nikki to these well-deserved senior leadership positions,” said Lanie Johnson, The DRG’s president and chief executive officer. “Their vision and leadership embody our mission of empowering our clients and each other to grow smarter through quality-driven intelligence, collaboration, and creativity. These promotions also reflect The DRG’s unwavering commitment to customer-centric strategies driven by our focus on continuous improvement. As stewards of our company’s growth, they will be instrumental in helping further leverage our strengths and position us for continued success in serving our clients’ needs.”

Ahrens has been with DRG since 2000. She has been vice president of research services for the past five years. “Her responsibilities as chief customer officer will include continued leadership over DRG’s strategic planning and development while cultivating the company’s customer-centric culture, driving enhancements to the client experience, and championing new product and service development,” the company said in a news release.

Rawski joined The Dieringer Research Group in 2001. “In his position as chief information officer, Rawski will be responsible for setting long-range objectives and strategies for The DRG’s technology investment and resource management,” the company said in a news release. “Specific areas of focus will involve optimizing internal solutions and designing customized technology platforms to elevate the client experience.”

Riggleman began her career at The DRG in 1999 and has been a leader of the Business Development group for the past 10 years. “As vice president of business development, her responsibilities will include cultivating strategic partnerships to expand The DRG’s service offerings and driving growth through operational efficiencies, while continuing to grow client relationships,” the company said in a news release. “She will also become a member of The DRG’s Senior Management Team where she will help shape the future direction of the company.”