The Commons will sunset brand at the end of 2023, most programs will live on

After a decade of working to make Milwaukee the most collaborative, connected and active talent ecosystem in the country, the organization The Commons will sunset its brand at the end of the year.
The Commons, an initiative started by the Greater Milwaukee Committee, has helped develop a diverse talent ecosystem in the city through career and skill development and other community programming. The Commons also puts on innovation-related programming that connects Milwaukee-area high school and college students with local companies and community organizations.
The Commons programming includes FOR-M, a tech startup incubator; Forward 48; a leadership development program; FUSE Bootcamp; a student summer bootcamp aimed at teaching kids tech-related skills; Milwaukee Impact Lab, an initiative started to help the city address pressing social issues; and more.
“Many of our programs like FOR-M, Forward 48, and the Coaching Collective will continue through partner organizations, but our core operations will be absorbed into the new strategic vision of the GMC,” according to a LinkedIn post from the organization.
The Commons team is moving on to “embark on new opportunities,” according to the post. That team consists of Maggie Dauss, executive director; Joe Poeschl, program director; and Isabel Sandretti, project coordinator.
The organization will fulfill its remaining program obligations through the end of the year.
“We remain committed to the betterment of Milwaukee and will continue to live out our values through new avenues of work, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to uplifting our city and its people,” reads the post. “You can rest assured you’ll be hearing from us again soon.”