The Cabinetree of WI Inc.

1st-YEAR WINNER

Brookfield

Industry: Kitchen and bath

Year founded: 1983

Project 2019 revenue: $4 million

thecabinetree.com

The Cabinetree is a full-service remodeling company. Its staff includes designers, project managers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, flooring installers and tile setters. The Cabinetree specializes in kitchens, baths, lower levels, mud rooms, laundry rooms, whole house renovations and additions.

Moving forward, one of Cabinetree’s biggest hurdles will be continuing to find competent tradespeople. It currently has long-term employees, some of them having been at Cabinetree for over 25 years. Adding new employees is one of the larger changes Cabinetree has planned, and it’s looking for the most talented designers and craftsmen.

A selling point of Cabinetree is that everything a customer needs for remodeling is within Cabinetree’s staff and resources. The company says there is no need to use multiple remodeling companies when working with them.