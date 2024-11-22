The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District names new executive director

Sam Rampulla has been named the new executive director of The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District.

The Brewery District is the mixed-use neighborhood created by the redevelopment of the former Pabst Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee. The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District was established in 2009 as Wisconsin’s first neighborhood improvement district.

Rampulla is a tenant coordinator in the commercial property management division of Colliers | Wisconsin. He previously served as leasing and marketing manager at the Eleven25 at Pabst building in The Brewery District while attending Marquette University.

“Sam’s leadership and experience in commercial real estate and neighborhood revitalization will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance The Brewery District,” said Michael Kelly, chairman of the board for The Brewery Neighborhood Improvement District

“I am thrilled to join the team and contribute to the ongoing transformation of this vibrant, historic area,” said Rampulla. “I look forward to working with the community to further strengthen The Brewery District as a hub for innovation, culture, and connection.”