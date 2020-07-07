The banks that administered the most PPP loans in Wisconsin

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
As part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to help businesses during the severe economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial institutions administered more than 85,000 Paycheck Protection…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, banking and finance. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR