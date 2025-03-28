The Alley food truck park is open, just in time for Brewers home opener

The Alley, American Family Field’s new food truck park located on the left field Loge level of the stadium, is open and operating just in time for the Brewers home opener on Monday, March 31 vs. the Kansas City Royals.

The Alley’s vendors Chucho’s Red Tacos, Nadi Plates, Hidden Kitchen MKE and Baron’s Gelato cart were open to local media on Thursday as part of the Brewers’ media week.

The success of American Family Field’s 3rd Street Market Hall Annex combined with the interest in showcasing local food inspired the idea for an additional food destination within the stadium, said Tom Hecht, vice president of consumer experience for the Brewers.

The Brewers collaborated on the design and construction of the project with several companies including Hunzinger Construction, Ramlow/Stein Architects + Interiors, Uihlein Electric, Boelter, Rev Pop and Scathain LLC.

Chucho’s Red Tacos and Baron’s Gelato both have brick-and-mortar locations, Chucho’s in South Milwaukee and Baron’s in Sheboygan. Both Nadi Plates and Hidden Kitchen originated as food trucks. Their respective trucks still exist in addition to their spots within The Alley.

“There are great restaurants in Milwaukee, and some of them just so happen to be on wheels,” Hecht said.

Hecht and the consumer experience team selected the vendors for The Alley in an “extensive search” which focused on “augmenting things that were already in the ballpark,” he said.

Hidden Kitchen’s space is one of three for the brand including its main food truck, which has been operating for 10 years, and a location at the Mequon Public Market called Boca Rica, according to Ben Hardin, managing director of Hidden Kitchen MKE.

For Nadi Plates, the food truck scene is also familiar. Nadi Plates has been open for three years and operates exclusively out of a food truck catering large events like weddings. The decision to get involved with The Alley came easily for owner Nadia Bucholtz. Bucholtz had been looking to expand as the business grows and is still on the lookout for a storefront in addition to its food truck and space at The Alley.

“Most people only now us if they’ve been to a wedding reception so (The Alley) is giving us great visibility,” Bucholtz said.

