Stadium district approves new lease for Brewers, $500 million funding plan

The Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District approved a new lease for the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field through 2050 at a meeting this morning. The new agreement includes a $500 million public funding plan which would contribute to various updates and improvements to the stadium, including its winterization.

All members of the district board voted to approve the resolution besides state Senator Duey Stroebel.

The district maintains majority ownership of the park and is responsible for decision making surrounding the winterization of the park and other various updates to become of the new lease. No new projects can be revealed at this time, according to Dale Kooyenga, district board member and president and CEO of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

After the approval by the district, Major League Baseball as well as the Wisconsin Department of Administration must also approve the lease to move forward with the planning process.

“The expectation is that (both organizations) will approve the new lease,” Kooyenga said.

The hope is that the winterization efforts will allow the park to entertain throughout the winter months, Kooyenga added.

“This is a home run, and it’s a great day to be a Wisconsinite and a Brewers fan,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a press release. “I am incredibly proud of the good, bipartisan work that has gone into getting to today to ensure future generations of Wisconsinites can grow up rooting for our home team. The Brewers have long been a critical part of our history and our heritage in Wisconsin with billions of dollars in annual economic impact and hundreds of local, family-supporting jobs.”

Taxpayers will provide at least $500 million toward stadium improvements including $135 million combined from the city and county and between $366 million and $387 million from the state.

The new lease deal extends the original lease for the Brewers at the stadium, which was set to expire in 2030.