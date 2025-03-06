Stadium District locks in selection for new facilities manager

The Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District
board, the governing entity for American Family Field
, announced today the decision to hire Milwaukee-based The Sigma Group
as its facilities manager to facilitate numerous planned stadium improvements under the Milwaukee Brewers'
new lease, a deal that includes a $500 million public funding plan for stadium improvements.
The district board chose The Sigma Group to manage relations between the Brewers and the district as big projects like the winterization of the stadium and the addition of a social gathering space and food court begin.
The board's decision to contract The Sigma Group can be partially attributed to its office's proximity to the stadium and its history in working with the team and the facility previously, according to Pat Goss
, executive director of the district.
Sigma came highly recommended by the Green Bay Packers
after having worked at Lambeau Field also, according to Goss.
Sigma will be responsible for strategic planning, capital investments, oversight on all projects, and the facilitation of communication about stadium projects between the Brewers and the district.
"With the ramping up of projects (under the new lease), we needed more engineering and project delivery experience," Goss said.
Goss will remain in his position for the time being while the district negotiates a contract with Sigma. The future of his role is unknown.
The Sigma Group will be contracted for a term determined by district board chair Jenni Dye
. A two-year term and the option to renew at the two-year mark was suggested in the operations committee meeting.
"Sigma is already so familiar with the facility that once we can get an agreement between the team and Sigma on a contract, they'll be in here right away and they'll hit the ground running," Goss said.
The district expects Sigma to identify a point person, but will work other resources within the company as needed.